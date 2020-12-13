Family Guy season 19 episode 10 return date hopes on Fox







Want to get a sense of what the Family Guy season 19 episode 10 return date could be on Fox? Within this piece, we’ll at least hand over some early speculation — and explain some scheduling confusion.

Let’s start by getting some of the inevitable out of the way. There is no new episode on the network next week, and the same goes for the week after. It’s pretty standard for Family Guy to be off for the holidays, so you can’t be altogether shocked by any of this.

Here’s where things get a little bit more interesting. While The Simpsons is going to be returning on January 3, the same can’t be said for Family Guy. What gives with that? It has a lot to do with Fox programming Last Man Standing and the series premiere of Call Me Kat on the 3rd at a special time. Temporarily, the network wants to give a little bit of a boost to these shows, and are delaying the start of Family Guy a little bit longer.

So while it is not confirmed at the moment that Family Guy will be back on the air on January 10, that’s the earliest that we can expect it. We’re still too far out to know what the story is going to be, but we’re sure that will be revealed over the next couple of weeks (provided that the 10th is, in fact, the return date).

Don’t take this delay as some sort of negative sign of the series’ long-term future. While Family Guy is hardly some sort of ratings monster at Fox, it does perform well enough to justify its presence for some time to come. While it performs reasonably well in the 18-49 demographic, its true strength lies in its DVR numbers and streaming data. It’s got as passionate a global following as almost any streaming show out there.

