All Rise season 2 episode 5 spoilers: What makes this case a challenge?







All Rise season 2 episode 5 is the final installment of the calendar year and and in some ways, it is a Christmas episode! Yet, we don’t think that the show is going to be stockpiling all sorts of holiday cheer from start to finish. You’ll see some seasonal elements sure, but also one of the important trials Lola Carmichael has presided over in quite some time. It’s the first jury trial that she’s had in earnest since the start of the pandemic.

Want to get a good sense of what that will look like? Then all you have to do is look below. This promo showcases some of the challenges that exist in a trial of this nature, but also scenes that are meant to just showcase the sort of story All Rise is bringing to the table. It’s a reminder that CBS isn’t really creating these promos for some of their diehard viewers; instead, they are being crafted more to win over newcomers, people who haven’t watched the series before. We do get that, since they are still training to garner the biggest audience possible for the series.

Want to get a few more specifics as to what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you take a look at the All Rise season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

“The Peril of the Plea” – As the holidays descend upon the Hall of Justice, Lola begins her first jury trial in the [pandemic] era. Also, Mark digs deeper into his case against a police officer, on ALL RISE, Monday, Dec. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the episode? We’d honestly be shocked, mostly because this is the holiday season. We think it’s more likely that they tie up some loose ends and bring back more long-term stories when it comes back on the air.

