The Simpsons season 32 episode 11 return date at Fox, details







After tonight’s big holiday-themed episode, do you want to know The Simpsons season 32 episode 11 return date? How about more details on what lies ahead?

It probably isn’t a surprise to most longtime viewers out there, but it is still worth reporting: There is no new episode on Fox next week. The same goes for the week after. It is standard-operating procedure that the animated comedy is off for the holidays, only to return in early January with more new episodes. The show has a shorter winter hiatus than many other projects, and it makes a lot of sense for one simple reason: Football. The Simpsons wants to capitalize on airing after as many NFL games as possible in order to boost ratings. We get that, and we certainly encourage it as often as possible.

With that, rest assured that new episodes are kicking off on Sunday, January 3. Below, CarterMatt has the full The Simpsons season 32 episode 11 synopsis with more information on what lies ahead:

Comic book guy and his wife Kumiko debate having a baby and we learn his awesome origin story in the all-new “The Dad-Feelings Limited” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Jan. 3 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3204) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Anytime we can get an origin story on anything 32 seasons in, we’re going to appreciate it. This is an episode that is going to pack in a lot of humor, but maybe a few new wrinkles and flavors that we’re not used to getting on The Simpsons. We welcome that, and in general new opportunities for this show to mix it up a little. The overall feeling of the show probably won’t change much — it’s hard to have huge expectations when this series has been around longer than some of its viewers have been alive.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Simpsons right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Simpsons season 32 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







