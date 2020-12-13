The Voice season 19 finale: Julie Michaels, Keith Urban, more to perform







Are you ready for The Voice season 19 finale to arrive on NBC this week? There are two nights of programming to come, and of course the second will feature an array of different performers.

So who are we talking about here? Per NBC, the likes of Dan + Shay, Jason Derulo, JP Saxe, Julia Michaels, Keith Urban, Lauren Daigle, Lewis Capaldi, Nelly ft. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and 24KGoldn ft. Iann Dior are all coming on board the episode. They will be joined of course by all of the coaches in Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton. There will be some holiday-themed performances, plus some chances to see the remaining artists all shine.

Obviously, this finale is going to look and feel a little bit different than any other that you’ve seen — it will probably feel more normal than what you saw at the end of season 18 of the show, but it’s not like things are going to be exactly what they once were. The most important thing is that a winner will be crowned, and by and large we do think that this season is an unabashed success. It’s delivered some escapism from a difficult time in this country, and provided you with some memorable performances along the way.

At the moment, we would guess that Carter Rubin is the favorite to win this season — but honestly, it’s hard to gauge this sort of thing. Performance quality matters, but you also have to consider the popularity of the coaches and also the sort of viewers watching. That’s why we would currently claim that it’s an open competition with no one person standing out over the other. (Hence, why we used the word “guess” earlier — nothing is altogether certain.)

