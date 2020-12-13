NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6 video: Dive into Callen’s past







Are you prepared for tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6? Let’s start by noting this: There’s a big story for Callen within. It’s a chance to dive more into his history, and also a certain part of his family. That’s one of the big themes of Christmas, and the photo above suggests that there are some festive times ahead.

Yet, the sneak peek below serves as a reminder that things are also going to be rather serious at times. Here, Nell informs Callen about a case that Hetty sent over, one that she was able to jostle away from the DEA. As it turns out, his former foster brother is being framed for drug smuggling across the border and he’s going to have to figure out how to help.

We know that Callen’s gone through a lot across his life, and that includes going from one home to the next and not knowing all that much of a stable home. That is what makes his NCIS LA family so important to him, and also what makes his potential future with Anna so enticing. The reason there could be value in this case is because it could allow Callen a chance to understand more of who he was and what he wants to be. Also, it could be nice for him to reconnect with his past, as well.

In general, family does seem to be a big theme for this episode. After all, you’re going to see the return of Sam’s son to the show for the first time in a while, and the NCIS LA family will be bringing back Eric Beale to the mix after some time away. This is the final episode of the calendar year, so let’s hope that there is some satisfying stuff that tides us over until the show ultimately returns.

