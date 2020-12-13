Saturday Night Live cold open: Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, and Kate McKinnon







While you can certainly debate whether or not it is a good thing, Saturday Night Live has a plethora of material just about every week for their cold open. This time around, they could focus on the latest Presidential Election aftermath, the approval of the vaccine, the Supreme Court, the holiday season, or go in a really different direction. The host in Timothee Chalamet is a newcomer to Studio 8H, so we didn’t go into the hour expecting to see him at the start of the show at all.

So what did we end up seeing? For starters, a new take on Dr. Anthony Fauci. This past spring, we saw Brad Pitt take on the character. This time around, it was Kate McKinnon who played the part. Her take on the doctor was rather subdued at first, but funny. It was actually Heidi Gardner as Dr. Birx. Regardless of if you knew that much about her in advance, there’s a good chance that you found a lot of this funny from start to finish.

Even though the vaccine rollout wasn’t what we expected going into the episode tonight, there was at least some comedy here. What didn’t really work was Fauci talking about how he is suddenly desirable and in demand. They played that out for a bit, but it didn’t quite going anywhere.

We’ve said for a while now that the second show in a run of three often fails to get the same amount of attention — that may be the case here. There was no big cameo, and the entire sketch was somewhat understated compared to what we’ve seen most of the season. We’re also not sure that we’ll see Dr. Fauci impersonated again on the show — it probably depends a lot on the vaccine rollout coming up.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to SNL right now

What did you think about the latest Saturday Night Live cold open?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







