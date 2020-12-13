Shameless season 11 episode 3 spoilers: Frank & Franny’s adventure







Shameless season 11 episode 3 is coming onto Showtime next week, and early evidence points to a problem for Debbie. After all, she’s lost track of where her daughter Franny is, and as it turns out, she’s spending time with Frank. More often than not, we’re considering any character spending time with Frank a problem. It’s hard not to when you think about the guy’s track record for a moment. He’s got that nasty habit of causing chaos and turmoil at every turn.

So within this episode (entitled “Frances Francis Franny Frank”), you’ll see Debbie try to track Franny and her father down. Meanwhile, Ian and Mickey have a new conflict, and some other characters will continue to inch closer to what their eventual future will be.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Shameless season 11 episode 3 synopsis below:

Debbie loses track of Franny, while Frank and Franny have a day of weed runs and adventure; Ian and Mickey question who is the “man” in their relationship; Carl gets a new training officer; Lip and Tami help Brad and Cami with their baby.

This is one of those episodes that exists story-wise as a means to set the stage for what’s coming later. Comedically, we don’t have to go out on a limb here to project that this is going to be incredibly funny. It’s hard for it not to be when you think about where things are starting off and also just how terrible an influence Frank is going to be. Through two episodes, Shameless is reminding us already that we’re going to miss it dearly. While it’s totally off its rocker the vast majority of the time, it’s brand of comedy is unique and we’re not sure any other live-action show can pull this off.

