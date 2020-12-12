NCIS season 18: How will Bishop, Torres’ future be explored?







In case you hadn’t heard just yet, NCIS season 18 could be addressing the Bishop – Torres relationship in some form coming up. In a recent interview on The Talk, Wilmer Valderrama made it clear that the show plans to address the relationship … but didn’t necessarily confirm that they are going to start dating.

So what way could the show tackle the idea of “Ellick”? We’ve got a few ideas on that very subject now…

They admit they have feelings for each other – Would this be a great moment? Absolutely, even if it doesn’t open the door necessarily for a full-fledged relationship. Maybe they decide to put their cards on the table after Sloane leaves and she admits to having feelings for Gibbs. Yet, they may still opt to take things slowly, especially since they are working together and Gibbs has rules against it.

They decide not to date – Or, maybe one of them admits their feelings and the other one don’t. Remember, Wilmer never said that the relationship news was going to be good. This could lead to conflict. As long as Torres doesn’t claim that Bishop is “like a sister” to him, we’ll be happy.

They actually give this a go – Maybe they date in secret for a while and we find out about it, or they go the extra mile and actually tell Gibbs and everyone else at NCIS. There could be some fun stuff here, but we just hope that they don’t do the same thing that we’ve already seen with Tony and Ziva. Make each relationship stand out in their own awesome way!

NCIS is off the air until 2021 — we’ll have some more news as we inch closer to it.

What do you want to see with Bishop and Torres on NCIS moving forward?

