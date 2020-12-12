NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 4 video: Wade’s new struggle







After a hiatus the past couple of weeks NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 4 is arriving this weekend on CBS. Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead?

Well, for the sake of the sneak peek below we’re bringing you something pretty personal, and something putting Loretta Wade front and center. CCH Pounder has had some great material throughout the start of this season, as she has been largely at the center of the health crisis more than any other character. She’s dealt with the influx of dead bodies at the morgue and tried her best to keep things together … but it’s clear still taking its toll on her. She can only be so strong for so long, and she is definitely concerned for those around her.

This is where CJ comes into play. Originally she told him that it was okay for him to attend a protest, but her perspective is shifting. What’s the reason for that? The current numbers amidst the pandemic. She’s worried about him being out there when he could be so vulnerable — she knows the cause is worthy, but her fears are still there.

As though the pandemic wasn’t enough for the time to tackle, Sunday’s episode will also be focused on the corruption within the New Orleans Police Department. We saw some of this back in episode 3, and it’s a cause that is personal for Pride due to his history. We appreciate NCIS: New Orleans diving into some of this and tackling tough questions — the show has gone head-first into subjects that are not always easy. Yet, they’ve found a way to do this that also don’t change the show radically. It’s a great example of a writing staff managing to balance things out perfectly.

