Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 spoilers: Will Saxe find a witness?







In just a matter of hours from now, Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 is going to premiere on Starz — and there's another challenge for Saxe.

As you recall, he is trying to work with Davis in order to incriminate Tariq as the true murderer of James St. Patrick. This allows the two of them to both score a victory in some form, and that’s precisely what they want. The challenge here is that last week, Saxe got his butt handed to him over what 2-Bit said on the stand. He can’t have that happen again, since he needs to make sure that Ott doesn’t have him fired.

So who is the best candidate to be the next witness? In a sneak peek over here, you can see Davis and Saxe list off some possibilities — think along the lines of Elisa Marie, Tommy Egan’s mother, Tasha’s ex Quentin, and Rashad Tate. However, all of them come with their own fair share of issues, and none of them accomplish exactly what the two need to get done.

The preview ends before they settle on a name, but there are some interesting possibilities to think about. One of them is Paz, Angela’s sister. She may know enough to convince Ott in advance that she will be a worthy witness — yet, she also knows more of the truth about James St. Patrick. Another possibility here could be Tommy himself. It feels unlikely, but maybe he’d testify in exchange for freedom of prosecution on some of his many misdeeds. Yet, does he really want to wade in so many of these waters anymore? Ghost was his brother, and despite their differences we don’t think going up on the stand is something that suits who Tommy is.

What do you think is going to happen on Power Book II: Ghost episode 7?

