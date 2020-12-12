Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: Nicky will return to the show soon







For anyone who was concerned that you wouldn’t be seeing Nicky anytime soon on Blue Bloods season 11, we come bearing great news!

In a new interview with Pop Culture, star Bridget Moynahan (Erin) confirmed that she recently saw Sami Gayle for a family dinner scene, which makes it abundantly clear that you will have the character back at least briefly in the near future. We know that there are those concerned over Nicky’s future, especially since we haven’t seen Gayle’s name in the opening credits so far this season. If nothing else, this confirms that the character is still around.

One of the primary challenges at the moment on Blue Bloods has simply been finding a way that there’s space for Nicky at the dinner table. Think about it like this — in the premiere, it was Baez who was there after what she went through with Danny. Last night, we saw Joe and his mom Paula both turn up. With what Joe is going through now (he’s been outed as a Reagan), we’re expecting to see him at least one more time. It’s possible that we may not see Nicky back at the table until the new year, though we wouldn’t be mad if she turned up in episode 3 given that it’s the last one before the holidays.

The other challenge here with Nicky is simply logistics, given the fact that she is currently on the West Coast in the story. Maybe she ventures back to New York City and that’s where she remains — we just have to wait and see what the writers decide moving forward. Along the way, we’re sure that there will be some more big stories for Danny, Frank, Erin, and Jamie — they do remain by and large the core of the show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Nicky moving forward on Blue Bloods season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







