Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2: Is Erin the new DA? Is Joe’s secret out?







As we worked our way through Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2, there were a few different stories that we were monitoring closely.

First and foremost, we were curious to learn more regarding Joe Hill and his future. After he took part in a daring rescue while off-duty, there were some within the NYPD who wanted to make him the face of the organization. The problem is that if this happened, his family secret could eventually be disclosed … and Frank knew this. He was concerned over it since he didn’t want to do something to Joe against his will.

Then, there was another wrinkle thrown in here, as well. Joe’s mother Paula turned up at the Commissioner’s Office and pressed Frank to tell Joe to distance himself from the family. She didn’t want him to become a Reagan; she was glad that he was a Hill. Frank understood that, and he also understood why Joe wanted to keep his lineage under wraps. When the two men met up near the end of the episode, Frank told him to go back on the street — he did not have to make the same decision that Joe Reagan did at the Academy. The choice was his to decide on the secret.

While Joe had an enormous decision to make, the same here went for Erin. She was trying to figure out if she would be chosen to be the next District Attorney or not. There was some other competition via Atlanta, and it was hard to predict what exactly was going to happen. In the end, Erin didn’t get the job, which was certainly a surprise to her (and also us, honestly). We thought that she was going to get it!

So what did Joe decide?

Well, he and Paula both went to family dinner and in general, it seemed like they were having a good time. However, here is the issue: In the closing seconds, Frank got a call. A journalist managed to get a hold of a birth certificate. Joe no longer gets a choice to be a normal cop anymore and the secret is out.

It’s interesting in a way that this episode could’ve been a finale — it’s a reminder that a lot of these big stories were probably meant to air near the end of last season and were saved due to the onset of the global health crisis.

