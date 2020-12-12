Shameless season 11 spoilers: Will Fiona at least be referenced?







We’re in the early days still of Shameless season 11, and with that in mind there are still a lot of big-time question marks. Take, for example, whether or not we are going to see Fiona.

We’ve already from show boss John Wells that nobody really knows for sure if Emmy Rossum will return — and it’s largely a matter of scheduling. Emmy is working on her own project at the moment, and while there’s a chance she could come back, there are no guarantees. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Wells also noted that they weren’t decided if the character was going to be mentioned or not down the road:

“[It’s] a little early to know for sure … And I really don’t want to think about the possibility that she won’t be able to come back yet, so I may be in my own bit of denial about it.”

Ultimately, we’re sure that the writers will figure something out in the event that Emmy is unable to appear down the road … but they want to keep their options open. There is another important thing to consider here, as well. Even in the event that Rossum does return to film scenes, do you think that Showtime would even announce it? Personally, we think that a return would be so much better if it’s a surprise and comes totally out of nowhere. That just adds a little bit more to the overall sense of excitement.

For the time being, though, Shameless has more than enough other stuff on its plate. We don’t think that they will be any hurry to rush along a Fiona cameo, mostly because there is no real reason to. This is the sort of thing better off for a series finale or at least close to it.

