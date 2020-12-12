The Resident season 4 promo: How will the pandemic change things?







The Resident season 4 is going to arrive on Fox when you get around to January 12, and it goes without saying that this will be an emotional premiere. How can it not be when you consider some of the subject matter?

Over the course of the first episode alone, you are going to see Conrad, Nic, Devon, and the rest of the cast all work to battle the pandemic in as dangerous a setting as possible. Even with PPE and all of the proper precautions, they are still risking their lives every single day. We imagine that they’re dealing with overcrowding, long hours, exhaustion, and near-constant sadness knowing that they will not be able to save everyone.

The new promo below showcases all of the doctors working to combat the virus on the front lines, but also more in the way of how this causes people to reevaluate their lives to a certain degree. You’ll see Bell make some big decisions in light of the pandemic, and we imagine that he is far from the only character contemplating a change.

Oh, and at the end of all of this is Conrad and Nic’s wedding, which is taking place following the pandemic. After all these characters go through, it makes sense for these two to want to cement their commitment to one another and no longer wait. We certainly get that, given that they’ll have gone through so much by the time they get to the end of the health crisis that they’ll be ready for something to celebrate. This is the opportunity to set the stage for their future, and one that we certainly hope will be happy and joyous.

