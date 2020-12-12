Mayans MC season 3: Is there a reasonable premiere date expectation?







Are there plans for Mayans MC season 3 to be released, finally, at some point in 2021? For the time being, we have to think this is what the folks over at FX want. It’s been over a year already since the end of season 2, and the cast and crew should be pretty deep into production at this point.

Recently, it was announced that season 4 of another FX series in Snowfall is slated to arrive on the network this spring. So what could that mean for Mayans? Can one show be compared to another? Maybe when you’re talking about airing timelines, but that’s about it.

What we can do for you within this piece is at least chart out some of what we would expect when it comes to the new season — mostly in that a summer 2021 launch makes the most sense. For starters, you are avoiding competition from much of the major broadcast networks. You’re also giving the cast and crew plenty of time in order to wrap up the stories they are filming now, and also post-production time to edit them together. We also think there’s value in getting episodes out there to viewers as fast as you can safely — if the show’s not back until next fall, that’s almost two years between seasons and that’s a lot.

Odds are, we’ll start to get more buzz about a projected premiere date when we get around to the spring, when production is closing in on its conclusion and everything still seems to be done safely. It’s going to be a long wait, but we’re confident that it’s gonna be worthwhile. We were certainly left off on a dramatic-enough note.

