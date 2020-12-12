Outlander notes: New Lauren Lyle video; Sam Heughan talks whisky







Happy Friday, everyone! What better way to celebrate than another edition of Outlander notes?

Unfortunately, this article isn’t going to do anything to move up the premiere date for season 6, but at least we take comfort in knowing that filming could begin next month. There should be a lot of exciting announcements coming but, at least for now, we’re fine to present some fun stuff via Lauren Lyle.

In the video below, you can see the actress behind Marsali share her thoughts on pizza toppings, her love of Britney Spears and Titanic, how she could’ve been a radio DJ in another life, and also her history competing in gymnastics. We’ve seen some of these rapid-fire videos with a number of other cast members and by and large, these have all proved to be fun. It’s another morsel of behind-the-scenes insight into the minds of the cast.

Waiting with bated breath to find out if @LlaurenLyle gets her raspberry leather beret this year. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/wlrwDaL69o — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 11, 2020

More thoughts from Sam Heughan on whisky – In case you didn’t know, Sam’s The Sassenach whisky is now available in the UK, in addition to it being out in the US for some time. It’s been a labor of love for him, and there’s an escapist quality to it that continues to bring him back. Here’s what he had to say on the subject recently to Parade:

“It’s not just an alcoholic drink … There is an emotional attachment to whisky and it takes you somewhere. There’s something about a good whisky that is really transportive.”

Whisky can represent the character of a specific region, and that is clearly something that Sam recognizes — it’s also a drink that has so many different notes depending on the process of making it. We’re still relatively-new to the whisky world, but are pleased to be learning so much in such a short period of time!

