Magnum PI season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for ‘No Way Out’







Based on the early details we’ve got for Magnum PI season 3 episode 3 airing next week, one thing is clear. This is a show with no real intention at all of slowing things down. “No Way Out” is going to be an action-packed installment set seemingly around one key location — and it just so happens to be a place that Higgins needs a green card from. (For those thinking that this story was going away, clearly it’s not.)

Before we dive deeper here, be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“No Way Out” – As Magnum, Higgins and TC try to pull one over on a customs agent to get Higgins a green card, armed gunmen suddenly storm the federal building and start taking hostages, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Over the course of this episode, it feels like we’ll see every one of these characters take on a specific role in trying to get out of this building alive — with the hostages in tow, of course. Odds are, this is not going to be altogether easy and it’s going to take some ingenuity to take these guards out. It may also take a little bit of help from the outside — Rick, Kumu, and Katsumoto are seemingly not within the building, so maybe they can all be valuable contacts.

This episode of Magnum PI is poised to be the final one of 2020; hopefully, it will do enough to end this part of the season on a high note and get us ready for 2021. We’re sure that there will be all sorts of adventures to dive into and check out then! The only mystery is how many loose threads from the first three episodes will still be open then.

