MacGyver season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Russ is kidnapped!







MacGyver season 5 episode 3 is coming to CBS next week, and we’re pretty stoked for that. After having such a long hiatus, isn’t it nice to get three episodes in a row?

Of course, we can’t say that the arrival of this episode is going to be great news for one Russ Taylor. Henry Ian Cusick’s character is going to find himself in quite a bind after he gets kidnapped, which creates quite the interesting situation for Mac and the rest of the team. How are they going to be able to retrieve him? It may comes down to finding the right person to help … and they may be running into quite the dangerous character in the process.

For some more details, be sure to check out the full MacGyver season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Eclipse + USMC-1856707 + Step Potential + Chain Lock + Ma” – When Russ is kidnapped, Mac and the team must break out a previously murderous psychopath, now pacifist, from prison to help find him. Also, while on the run, Mac and Desi are forced to confront their relationship issues, on MACGYVER, Friday, Dec. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Joe Pantoliano guest stars as Eric Andrews, a murderous psychopath who has found peace and changed his ways.

Will Russ exit this episode in one piece? We wanna believe so, but there does need to be some sort of struggle along the way! One of the things that we are the most keen to see here are some opportunities for Cusick to shine and mix in some drama with the comedy and action we’ve come to know over the years. Watch his performances on both Lost and The 100 if you need a reminder of his skill set.

As for what else is coming, it’s good that Mac and Desi are having an important conversation — maybe they can work things out fully and after that, figure out what they want their relationship to look like.

What do you most want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5 episode 3?

