The Blacklist season 8 episode 3: When will more details come out?







Waiting for The Blacklist season 8 episode 3? You’re far from alone — the NBC series is currently on hiatus until Friday, January 22. It’s a long wait, but our hope is that when it returns, it will do so with one of the most exciting episodes yet.

At this point, it’s gotta be clear just how high some of the stakes are. We may have reached the point of no return for Reddington and Elizabeth Keen — he killed Katarina right in front of her! Regardless of her intentions or if she is a particularly good person, this is still her mother (seemingly). That’s a heck of a hard thing to look back, and it remains to be seen what some of the larger ramifications of this death are.

It would almost certainly be nice to get a few more details now about the road ahead … but we’d be surprised to get them anytime soon. NBC is not really in the business of putting out episode teases too early, and they also may not want the show to be forgotten about over Christmas. We don’t see intel on episode 3 coming out until after December 25th, and maybe not even until early January. They won’t hold onto it for too much longer after that, largely for the sake of building up excitement.

There is one other thing to look out for in the new year — buzz on the show’s long-term future. Last year, the show was renewed for a season 8 in February — they will probably need to make a decision in the first couple of months in order to ensure that this season ends properly.

