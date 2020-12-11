NCIS season 18 episode 4: When to expect first promo from CBS







Want to see NCIS season 18 episode 4 on CBS? Well, all signs point to us having to wait a little while. There is no confirmed return date at present, but it is clear that it will not air at any point in 2020.

Heck, there aren’t too many confirmed details out there about the episode in general. Early indications suggest that it could be titled “Sunburn,” and we wonder if this is meant to be the episode marking the return of Margo Harshman as Delilah. We know that she returned to set earlier this year and even took a photo alongside McGee himself in Sean Murray.

So when will we start to get a few more official details? We would be surprised if there is no return date out there by Christmas, though you’re probably going to be waiting a little while longer for a promo. Typically, CBS chooses to share video footage for their episodes a week or so before they air. With that in mind, we feel like CBS will start teasing NCIS again either at the end of the month or early next month. If episode 4 airs on January 12, maybe you’ll start to see footage for it on January 5. If it airs on January 5, however, maybe you see some clips prior to New Year’s Day.

As for the long way, remember that CBS does always take a hiatus for most of their shows over the holidays. They also just need to ensure that they give the crew enough time to film more. This is an unusual year, and production on the show started much later than usual.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 4?

