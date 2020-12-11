The Wilds season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?







Following today’s big premiere on Amazon, can you expect The Wilds season 2 to happen? What is there to hope for? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to break some of this down.

Without further ado, though, let’s kick things off with this: There is no confirmation as to if The Wilds will be back. While we remain hopeful that you’ll be able to see more of the show, we don’t want to issue any guarantees here. Series on Amazon are often brought back for additional seasons, but not always. It’s based on the total number of viewers, and then also the percentage of them who watch from start to finish.

When it comes to the marketability of this series, we do think there is definitely potential for more. You’ve got here a young cast, a target demo that should be around for a while, and a story that is effectively about survival. We know with shows like Lost that they can go on for a long time depending on how you twist and expand the narrative.

The most important thing here is going to be finding a way to evolve these characters over time. The second season of The Wilds, for example, can’t feel anywhere close to the first. If that happens, you know that there are going to be some problems keeping viewers invested. We’re sure that there are already some thoughts out there about what another season could look like, in addition to how to keep things fresh.

As to when The Wilds season 2 could be announced (if renewed), patience is going to be a key. There is no exact timetable for this sort of thing, as it can be anywhere from weeks to months until something more is revealed. Given that this show is catered to a younger audience, though, we think it’d benefit Amazon to get the ball rolling as fast as possible — provided that it is safe to do so.

Do you think that The Wilds season 2 is going to happen over on Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for more. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







