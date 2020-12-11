Shark Tank: Codi, Peekaboo Ice Cream, Brake Free, Click & Carry







Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to see Codi, Peekaboo Ice Cream, Brake Free, and Click & Carry for the first time. How will they fare?

The first thing that is notable about this episode is that it’s actually been sitting on the shelf for a while — it was filmed prior to the start of the global pandemic, hence why there are no protocol being observed. It’s also kind of interesting that the seasonal holiday products were on last week’s episode, which may just be to ensure they could be shipped out to more people during this time of year.

Now, let’s get to spotlighting the products, starting with the attached synopsis:

“1125” – An entrepreneur from Surfside, Florida, tries to sweeten up the Sharks with her approach to getting a classic dessert with a healthy twist to children. Two safety-oriented engineers from Littleton, Colorado, take the Sharks for a ride as they share their product designed to boost visibility while navigating the streets. Can an entrepreneur from Los Angeles secure the bag as she works to convince the Sharks that her hands-free gadget is worth investing in? Finally, three entrepreneurs from Miami bring the Sharks into the future with their educational robot on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, DEC. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day Hulu.

Codi – The idea here is to present kids with a storytelling robot, something that engages them without a screen involved. It helps to improve learning across multiple different fields, encourages physical activity, and also is still adorable enough to be thought of as a toy or companion. It’s an idea benefiting from smartphone technology that could be a success.

Brake Free – Motorcycle riding is a passion for a lot of people, but it’s also dangerous. This product looks to find a solution to that — a light that can be attached to elements that gives you increased visibility and functions at eye level. It’s easy to use, and the fact that you don’t have to buy a separate helmet is a plus.

Peekaboo Ice Cream – The idea for this product is rather smart: Ice cream with hidden veggies. Hence, the name. It’s a clever way to ensure that kids eat a little bit healthier, while also getting flavors they enjoy in a traditional way.

Clark & Carry – This product is basically what the title describes — a way to carry your stuff easier. It’s a hands-free solution to grocery bags and a number of other products, and it’s run by an ambitious entrepreneur trying to balance this with a full-time job. The latter may be why Barbara asks her a pretty interesting question — would she sell the company outright?

Is this product going to *click* with the Sharks? Find out TONIGHT on an all-new #SharkTank! The corresponding episode was recorded prior to recent COVID-19 restrictions. pic.twitter.com/4aXkcy6iiS — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) December 11, 2020

