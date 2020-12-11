Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2: Is Erin becoming the new DA?







As we approach Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 on CBS tonight, we could be finally getting answers to a long-simmering question. Are we about to see Erin Reagan become the new District Attorney? Is the moment coming to pass?

At the moment, nothing is guaranteed. Yet, we know already that Bridget Moynahan’s character “nervously awaits the Governor’s selection for the new District Attorney” in tonight’s episode, per the official synopsis. Meanwhile, we’ve seen already a sneak peek featuring Danny and Anthony that strongly hints at the possibility that Erin may be getting the job. If nothing else, she’s at least preparing for the possibility.

So why give Erin the gig at this point? It has to do mostly with the storytelling possibilities. Throwing Erin into a high-profile gig like this opens the door for the writers to tell larger stories, and also feature more conflict between the DA’s Office and the NYPD. It also could focus on some of the political struggles she has to deal with. Mayor Chase will suddenly expect more favors or at least a very particular treatment, and it remains to be seen if he is going to get anything close to what he wants. (If we had to guess, the answer is no — Erin isn’t really the sort to just hand out favors to people.)

By the end of tonight’s episode, we’re hoping to at least have some answers to these questions, mostly so that we can either explore her as the DA or allow her to move forward into other things. We know that there is going to be no real shortage of subject matter this season; it really comes down to what the writers want to do with it.

From our vantage point, we know that Blue Bloods is better if they go ahead and make the move. It feels earned at this point; if it was a few years ago, we’d be more against the idea in general.

