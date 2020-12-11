‘She-Hulk’: Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black, Perry Mason confirmed







We’ve waited a long time in order to get the official word on Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series. Now, we’ve got it. Tatiana Maslany is officially on board!

Today, the streaming service and Marvel confirmed the news, and this should ease everyone’s concerns after the Orphan Black and Perry Mason alum denied that her casting was official. She’s going to bring a lot to the project, but above all else a quality performance. That is one of the things that the MCU has done a great job at over the years — they’ve constantly found a way to sign up big-name actors who are excited to take on the roles.

While it’s great to know that Maslany is playing Jennifer Walters, that is just scratching the surface of some of the news we have to report here. Tim Roth is also coming on board as the Abomination, a character that he has not played since The Incredible Hulk so many years ago. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo is also going to make an appearance in the show as Bruce Banner. This is a show that will seemingly honor both the Hulk and also She-Hulk. There’s a lot to love about the series already, and more good news is probably coming over the weeks and months ahead.

The one thing that we’ve gotten verification of today courtesy of Disney and Marvel is simple: They are going all-out when it comes to making content for the streaming service. we’ve got shows like Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and WandaVision coming in the near future, but that’s just scratching the surface when you think about Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and everything else that is still on the docket. They are becoming a more and more legitimate Netflix rival with each passing second, and they’ve figured out that there is nothing wrong with leaning on franchises.

