The Bachelorette spoilers: What will Tayshia do after Bennett’s return?







The first thing to know about the next new episode of The Bachelorette is rather simple: It’s airing in its old timeslot. We’ve got a new episode on Monday, and then another big installment arriving the following day. There’s a lot of ground that needs to be covered here, whether it be the path to hometown dates, the return of Bennett, and also the Men Tell All special. (We’ll admit, we’re more interest in the current season than any of the Men Tell All nonsense.)

We have a new synopsis for what’s coming up below — we like to think it’ll get you a little more prepared for some of the craziness:

“1610” –Tayshia agonizes over which of the men’s families to meet for hometown dates, and Bennett’s bombshell return adds even more pressure to examine her emotions. Hoping to gain some clarity, Tayshia takes Blake to a crystal guru to have their crystals and chakras read. Overcome with emotion, she makes some gut-wrenching decisions about her remaining men, which reaches a turning point at a high-stakes cocktail party and rose ceremony. Then some of the most unforgettable men in this unprecedented season – including Demar, Ed, Jason, Kenny and Yosef – join Chris Harrison to look back at the romance, drama and heartbreak that had Bachelor Nation talking on “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, DEC. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’re surprised already that Bennett is going to be mingling with the other guys again after his elimination — as referenced by the promo that aired earlier this week. We still don’t think he’s going to make it too much further but clearly, Tayshia isn’t interested in sending him out right away, either.

What do you think is going to go down on Monday’s The Bachelorette episode?

