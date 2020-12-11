The Boys season 3 spoilers: Prepare for a lot more Black Noir







There are a lot of characters that The Boys season 3 is going to service — that much is clear. Even with that, though, they’re going to find a way to throw more Black Noir in the spotlight.

The last that we saw of this character within the world of the show, he was getting neutralized courtesy of a terrible peanut allergy. (This guy has almost literally kryptonite.) We know that the secrets around him are a part of the reason for the excitement, but we’re still glad to know we’ll be learning more about him moving forward.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say on this very subject: “We’re exploring him even more in Season 3, because we are giving the fans what they want.” Hey, people do want more Black Noir. There is no surprise there.

As for how you explore him, it may just be courtesy of a lot of discussion from other people — Black Noir isn’t the sort of character to vocalize what is on his mind the majority of the time. Still, we are intrigued to know more of what motivates the guy, and why he aligns with the people he does from the Seven.

Hopefully, The Boys season 3 is going to premiere at some point in 2021 — there isn’t a whole lot of news out there about the show’s return, but we’re excited to see what happens.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Black Noir story on The Boys season 3?

