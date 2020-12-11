Obi-Wan Kenobi series bringing Hayden Christensen back as Anakin







Today, Disney chose to reveal all sorts of great and wonderful things when it comes to some of their properties — but one Star Wars announcement stands out. This is the big news that Hayden Christensen is going to be back as Anakin Skywalker a.k.a. Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

We don’t have to tell you just how significant this news is — it’s one of the most iconic villains of all time! What’s also interesting is the time-frame here, given that this show is meant to take place ten years after the events of the prequel trilogy. That means that Anakin will be at a pretty fascinating point that we haven’t explored all that much. (Ewan McGregor is of course returning as the title character.)

In a statement, here is some of what Christensen had to say on the subject:

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker … Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

This announcement is one of many different ones that came out today, including the announcement of a droid-centric animated series, a miniseries focusing on Lando, and the reveal of a new series of movies directed by Rian Johnson. Of, and of course there is The Mandalorian, which has become already one of the streaming service’s biggest success stories.

While all of this news is exciting, you’re going to need a lot of patience. The pandemic makes production tough for a lot of sci-fi, especially since there is often a lot of makeup and prosthetic work required. To go along with that, consider the lengthy post-production time required to perfect some of these shows and movies.

Still, Vader to us may be one of the most exciting things announced by the House of Mouse in some time.

Which Star Wars-centric announcement today made you the most excited?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below, and stick around to get some further updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

