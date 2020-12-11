The Resident season 4 spoilers: What’s after Nic, Conrad wedding?







One of the cool things about The Resident season 4 entering it is that we know that the Nic – Conrad wedding is coming! Seemingly, it will be taking place on the other side of the pandemic, or the version of it that the show is presenting.

In a lot of ways, the wedding is going to be the joy that balances out the sadness that comes before it — it will give us a chance to smile and take a sigh of relief. Of course, though, there are still obstacles on the other side. This is a show that never really slows down, and that’s what you can continue to see moving forward.

Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, here is some of what co-creator Amy Holden Jones had to say on the subject:

“Nic and Conrad get married in a beautiful ceremony in the Season 4 premiere … but it’s just the beginning for this iconic couple. Their bond grows ever stronger when they face an incredible new event in their future — and a shocking and unforeseen crisis that will rock their world, and ours.”

So what will some of this be? There are of course a lot of different theories already, and it could be a mixture of both good news and bad.

One of the best things about The Resident is the relatability of some of the stories that you see. While these characters have a job that may be very much different from many Americans, you can still feel and understand their struggle. Despite if you are in the medical field or not, you can see yourself in some of these stories and these situations.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Conrad and Nic’s future on The Resident?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to score some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

this article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







