A Million Little Things season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Winter finale teases







Are you prepared for A Million Little Things season 3 episode 4 to arrive on ABC next week? Let’s kick things off with a notice — this is the final installment of 2020. It’s going to be an emotional finale that introduces some new struggles, but also brings about a continuation to what you’ve seen already.

When it comes to what’s happening next, at the center of everything continues to be Eddie’s recovery. He’s trying to find whatever way that he can to manage some of the pain from what happened with the accident. Of course, this is very much a slippery slope where the deeper things go, the more trouble he could find himself in. That’s only going to expand in the event he starts keeping secrets from Katherine. Maybe he wants to avoid placing a burden on her, but we don’t really think this is going to be the sort of thing to offer up peace. Instead, it could only make things worse.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

“the talk” – Eddie’s injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident. Meanwhile, Rome struggles with his movie and finds an ally in Shanice; and Maggie continues her journey in England as she and Jamie grow closer than ever on the winter finale of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 17 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

If there is a cliffhanger to this episode, odds are it will be about Eddie — that is the sort of thing that keeps happening on this show and because of what he’s gone through, it could continue for a while.

Where do you think things are going to go on A Million Little Things season 3 episode 4?

How is the midseason finale going to wrap up in your mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

