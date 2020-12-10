Station 19 season 4 episode 5 (winter finale) spoilers: ‘Out of Control’







Are you prepared for Station 19 season 4 episode 5? Then get set for the final episode of 2020, and one that will probably contain a few twists. Andy and Sullivan will work on their relationship, Ben’s going to be dealing with a lot of emotions, and of course there is also a rescue mission — what would this show be without it?

Of course, this rescue mission does come with a pretty significant twist. For some more insight on that, be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 4 episode 5 synopsis right now:

“Out of Control” – Andy and Sullivan find a way to stay connected; Ben confronts a tough loss, and Jack and Inara grow closer. Meanwhile, while off duty, the crew jumps into action to help a mother in distress, but their heroic efforts spark conflict with police officers who are less than eager to offer support on a new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

It’s a story like this that makes you wish that Ryan was still alive, given that he probably could have been a bridge between the police and fire department. We imagine that this story could be topical in nature as we end up seeing the state of policing in 2020. They have a different viewpoint on stopping crises than the fire department, and it certainly can be biased or problematic. can’t speak too much on the specifics before the episode airs, but it’s certainly something to be aware of at the moment.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen if there is some sort of huge cliffhanger by the end of the episode — it would be nice to at least have something to linger on, given that we’re going to be waiting until March to see the series come back.

