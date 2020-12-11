Is Greg Germann leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Is Tom Koracick dead?







Is Greg Germann leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Entering tonight’s episode, let’s just say that we were very-much worried about Tom Koracick.

Obviously, it’s hard not to be concerned about Tom’s fate entering the episode, largely because the character is in such terrible, horrendous shape. At first, it seemed like he was asymptomatic for the virus. That changed after he started to quarantine. He wasn’t letting anyone see him, so by the time he got to the hospital he was already in pretty bad shape.

The main reason we were concerned Tom would die was pretty simple: We knew that the writers probably weren’t killing off Meredith. The best way to show the seriousness of the pandemic is to have it take the life of a major character. Losing Tom would impact the lives of a lot of characters deeply. He saved the lives of multiple other people still at the hospital, and they will do everything that they can in order to help him. The problem here, though, is pretty self-explanatory. Within this pandemic, there is only so much doctors can do. If they had a greater opportunity, the total death toll in this country may be very different.

Throughout the episode, we got a few assorted updates on Tom’s condition — but he turned out to still be alive when the end credits rolled. He wasn’t out of the woods, but he was feeling well enough to chat with Teddy. We’re going to consider that encouraging, but not so much so that we’re willing to take a deep breath just yet. We know better.

Did you want Tom Koracick would die entering tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy episode?

