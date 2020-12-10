This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Will Nicky, Sophie, or Cassidy return?







As we prepare for This Is Us season 5 to return in the new year, obviously there are a lot of things to be excited about. Of course, there are also some things worthy of excitement from a little bit later on down the road.

For the sake of this article, let’s talk about some old favorites from past seasons in Nicky, Sophie, and Cassidy. Is there a chance that you could see one of those three characters return to the show moving forward? Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker had to say:

We will definitely see at least one of these faces return later this season … But unless you can find a way to hack into our Zoom writers’ room, you’re gonna have to wait to find out who it is.

So do we have a reasonable guess at the moment as to who this person is? We do think that the leading candidate at the moment has to be Nicky, mostly because we’ve already seen him in flash-forwards. Meanwhile, it’s harder to figure out why Sophie or Cassidy would be back unless Kevin ends up with one of them rather than Madison. While we know that his kids are around in the future timeline, we haven’t seen confirmation yet that their mother is. Madison and Kevin’s relationship is very much a work in progress.

Like many other things on This Is Us at the moment, this very much remains a mystery — with the primary one being the one related to Randall’s biological mother. We’ll have more answers on that before long.

