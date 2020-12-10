Legacies season 3 trailer: Can Hope and Landon be saved?







Legacies season 3 is going to be premiering on The CW come Thursday, January 21, and there is all sorts of big questions coming. What’s one of the biggest ones? Think along the lines of whether or not Hope and Landon are going to be able to survive their current set of circumstances.

If you recall from the end of season 2, things are far from great for either one of these characters. Yet, isn’t there still hope? (Pun intended.) Isn’t there still a way that things can be shaken up in a surprising manner? The twist pertaining to Landon is especially intriguing, but in general it feels like there is exciting stuff coming around every corner here. We’re going to see how far characters are going to go in order to save some of the other people they care about.

Of course, the irony amidst all of this is that none of these stories were meant to be at the end of season 2. Production for this show, like many others, was forced to shut down due to the start of the global health crisis. It ended up having a workable cliffhanger, but that was due to luck more so than anything else.

With this in mind, we’re sure that the first few episodes of the season are going to do their best to tackle these big cliffhangers — after that, it’s possible that the world of Legacies will at least start to feel more normal … or however normal this world gets. Just remember that there is a real tendency here to have it surrounded almost constantly with chaos at every turn. That’s a part of the appeal, to go along with key relationships and nods to The Vampire Diaries and Legacies.

