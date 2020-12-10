Magnum PI season 3 spoilers: Prepare to meet Katsumoto’s son!







Now that we are in the midst of Magnum PI season 3, it does feel like the right time to get to know some of these characters better.

With that in mind, we’re happy to learn a little more about Gordon Katsumoto! According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Lance Lim is going to be playing Dennis, the son of Tim Kang’s character. Lim is best known for School of Rock, and we’re hoping to see a pretty fun energy out of him.

In general, one of the things that does make Katsumoto so interesting a character is that he is more or less an open book. There are so many different things that we don’t know about him, save for his job and the oft-contentious relationship that he has with Thomas Magnum. Maybe he kid is one of the reasons why he seems so exhausted a lot of the time.

One of the things that we do find with a show like this is pretty simple: The more foils, the better! Magnum and Katsumoto are already foils for each other, so we’ll see how Dennis fits into the mix now and who he shares the screen with.

Remember that new episodes of Magnum PI season 3 are airing Friday nights on CBS, and that includes a new one airing tomorrow. Over the course of that, you’re going to have a chance in order to learn a little bit more about Higgins’ new love interest, plus see a high-octane mission involving a plane. It feels like one of those perfect episodes that really balances out action, drama, and just about everything in between. So far, this season has shown itself to be worth the rather-long wait we’ve all endured over the past several months.

