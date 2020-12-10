Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 promo: Who will Zoey choose?







Tuesday, January 5 is poised to be a rather joyous day. After all, it marks the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 premiere! There is a lot of key questions to be answered, but one of the biggest ones is simply this: Who will Zoey choose?

The new promo below for the upcoming season serves to ask this question, as you see Max and Simon both vie to make her happy. We saw this story play out over the course of the first season; one of them is a longtime friend, whereas the other is the more recent crush. You could make a good case for either one of them; or, you could make the case that Zoey should just work on herself for a little while. She lost her father at the end of season 1, and she’s probably still adjusting to her unusual abilities — it’s not often that you hear music in every direction around you!

The premiere episode is entitled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Return,” and that represents both Zoey’s return to work and also the show coming back on the air. We don’t get the sense that the tone of the series is going to change all that much from season 1 — this is going to be just as bright and colorful a show as the first go-around. Also, it’s likely to be one with all sorts of fun songs but still personal moments.

If there is one challenge that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist faces more than any other in season 2, it’s simply that season 1 was such a gift. It’s going to be a hard thing for them to top, but we’re curious to see the team try. This is typically a good challenge, mostly because it’s a blessing that viewers enjoyed season 1 so much.

