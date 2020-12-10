Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 sneak peek: Danny & Anthony ‘face off’







We’re one day away now from Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 airing on CBS this Friday, and it does look like there will be some funny moments! Sure, Blue Bloods is fundamentally a drama, but at the same time there’s always room for a little comedy … and we get that here.

It’s always going to be chaos whenever Danny and Anthony get in the same room together. They’re not the best of friends, and they fight almost in the way that brothers do. They also have one thing in common in both of them often need Erin in order to get what they want. In this case, Danny needs Erin’s help with a warrant, but Anthony makes it clear that getting it may not be altogether easy.

What’s happening with Erin in this episode? This is when there may be some big decisions made in regards to her becoming District Attorney, and if she lands the job there could be a few things that are different. For example, Danny may find it harder to get what he wants sometimes just because of the larger profile that exists around her — she’s busier, and that means having to rely more on Anthony. (Danny did say that he’s got an in courtesy of Sunday dinner, but that’s still days away.)

Where this sneak peek leans into the comedy is when Danny tries to bribe Anthony for help using football, plus also the two commenting on one another’s change in appearance. Anthony has lost some weight, while at the same time Danny’s grown his hair out a little bit. We could watch these two go back-and-forth for ages, so here’s to hoping more of them is coming.

