Is Neil Brown Jr. leaving SEAL Team, Ray dead in season 4 episode 4?







As you prepare yourself for SEAL Team season 4 episode 4, it’s fair to be worried? Is Neil Brown Jr. leaving the show? Is the end of the road here for Ray?

When you watch the promo below, coupled with the end of tonight’s new episode, we understand fully all of the concern. How could you not be? Ray’s a beloved character and the explosion he was in just so happened to be pretty darn gnarly. It’s not the thing that anyone gets out of all that easily.

With that being said, don’t look at anything as an absolute certainty right now: There is no confirmation that Neil Brown Jr. is leaving. We don’t think that is the end of the story, though we recognize fully that anything is possible. We did just lose Jessica Pare, but there is some room here for optimism. Would this show write out two big characters so fast?

