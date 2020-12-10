Law & Order: SVU spin-off Organized Crime gets new showrunner







We’ve been eager to share some more news on the upcoming Law & Order: SVU spin-off Organized Crime for a while now. The problem? There just hasn’t been a chance to share all that much. Ever since Matt Olmstead of Chicago PD/Chicago Fire fame stepped down as showrunner, we haven’t heard too much about when the Christopher Meloni-led series is going to premiere.

Yet, there is starting to be some news out there on the subject. According to a report from Deadline, the series has brought on board Ilene Chaiken of Empire fame to be the new boss — a pretty fantastic hire, all things considered. This is someone who is experienced, and also a fresh voice within the Dick Wolf world.

At the moment, we know that Organized Crime will launch as some sort of off-shoot to SVU. There are already photos of Meloni at a table read for what could be an introduction-of-sorts. Yet, we still don’t know much in the way of the other cast members on the show or how things are going to evolve from one week to the next.

The best news that we can say is that if the stars continue to align, we do have a feeling that there will be new episodes in 2021 at some point. We’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach to a lot of things, but we’re psyched to have a new chapter in the Law & Order world. It’s been years since we’ve seen another spin-off make it to TV, and having Meloni from the get-go is a significant ace in the hole. It’s an iconic franchise face who could work with Mariska Hargitay on more crossovers here and there — or at the very least that’s what we hope.

