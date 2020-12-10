The Challenge season 36 episode 2 preview: What will Natalie do?







Want to get a sense of what’s next on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 2? We’re glad that the season kicked off in a big way. Is it a bummer to lose someone like Ashley right away? Sure, but a part of what makes this show fun is the element of surprise. You want to see things as unpredictable as possible; also, you want there to be at least some betrayals and hurt feelings. If everyone is sitting around in a circle of happiness and joy, is there all that much challenge in The Challenge at all?

Moving into episode 2, there’s already a great chance for a shake-up courtesy of the big twist. Natalie, as the surviving member of the face-off, can choose to either take a new partner or keep her own. It could ruffle a lot of feathers and our suggestion is this: Don’t paint a huge target on yourself. The truth is that Natalie’s going to be someone to watch out for all season, given her history on Survivor and her ability to take on almost any potential threat thrown in front of her. Physically, she is one of the strongest people out there.

After tonight’s episode, The Challenge did air a little bit of footage for what’s coming up … and it’s clear that there is a lot of drama. You’ll have some of the biggest physical feats we’ve seen to date, betrayals, tears, and even a little romance.

So long as the rest of The Challenge season 36 is like we saw in the premiere, we have a feeling we’ll be satisfied. The best seasons are the ones where the tension never really slows down, and you’ve got a memorable roster of people to watch from start to finish.

If you thought the premiere was crazy, just wait until you see what the rest of this game has in store. 😈 #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/jeWWwL8RJw — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) December 10, 2020

