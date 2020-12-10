





Tonight on The Challenge: Double Agents, we had a chance to see things get big and bold. Take, for example, Aneesa deciding to make a big move and throwing Wes and Natalie into the fray right away against CT and Ashley. It was a play to ensure that there was a power-player gone almost right away.

From an entertainment standpoint, we love this — why not go ahead and take out a huge threat from the get-go? It makes sense to make your road a little easier. We learned at the start of the showdown that this was a women’s elimination, so really, it came down to a battle between Natalie and Ashley. We really don’t want to lose Natalie so early! We kinda felt for Ashley, since she was thrown in versus a power-player right from the get-go. It was hard to figure out a way for her to survive that.

Here’s the thing with The Challenge, though — you can never rule anyone out. Counting out someone like Ashley is a dumb thing to do given some of her track round. She fought hard, but Natalie was able to pull this off! The Challenge champion lost; meanwhile, a rookie won. It’s just a particularly formidable rookie who is going to be hard to beat in some of these challenges.

With this victory, Natalie managed to get herself a skull — she’s set up well, especially when you consider that there’s another twist coming. Natalie now has a chance to either stay with her partner, trade him for CT, or pick someone else’s partner. This is fun, since it could flip things almost every single time. Trust becomes more important than ever this season, since we could see all sorts of betrayals across the board.

