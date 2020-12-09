Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 sneak peek: Will Joe reveal the truth?







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2 is airing on CBS in just a couple of days, and it’s clear at this point that Joe Hill has a lot to think about.

In the sneak peek below, you can get at least a small sense of what is coming up. Joe has a chance to receive a larger commendation, an honor that could more or less bestow him as the up-and-coming face of the NYPD. It’s an exciting thing for him to think about, but Frank advises him that there is a lot of baggage that could go along with it.

Just think about it in this way — the bigger the spotlight that is put on Joe, the more likely it is that someone is going to figure out the truth about who he is. They could learn that his grandfather is Frank and that comes with its own set of consequences. We don’t think anyone would really be mad at him — he only learned recently that he was Joe Reagan’s son — but they may be more judgmental. There would be the inevitably buzzing of nepotism anytime that he did something right on the force. It could also mean that some of his colleagues treats him differently.

Ultimately, we think that Joe has a lot to think about when it comes to getting a bigger profile on him. There are good things and bad things that could come with being in the Reagan family, and it’s ultimately his decision to make. We know that Frank, Danny, and everyone else is welcoming him fully, but they all are going to allow him to figure out what his next move should be.

What do you think Joe Hill should do moving into Blue Bloods season 11 episode 2?

