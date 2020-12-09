SEAL Team season 4: Where is Mandy? Is Jessica Pare leaving for good?







Where is Mandy on SEAL Team season 4? If you come into tonight’s episode wondering this very question, consider this piece your source for answers.

Unfortunately, we can’t say that most of the answers are particularly good. Last week parked Jessica Pare’s final episode as a series regular — her story ended with a big decision to step away from the life that she’s had for so many years. Mandy carried with her the burden of so many that died, and she ultimately came to a point where she wasn’t quite sure if she could take it anymore. She knew that this was a hard choice for her, and that’s why she made the decision to leave when she did. She recognized that she could talk herself out of it, or go so much further in that she could lose herself entirely.

While this is the end of Pare’s story as a series regular, the one bit of solace that we can offer you is that you will most likely see Mandy again. It’s unclear when it will be, but the door certainly seems open for her return. (Read more of what the showrunner had to say on that subject here.) Meanwhile, it’s also been confirmed that Pare will be returning as a director later this season, so she’ll absolutely be involved behind the scenes. This speaks well to the relationships she’s formed with the cast and crew over the years, and we’re sure she will have a supportive set ready and willing to cheer her on.

We’re sure that there will be more to say about Mandy’s story over the course of the next several weeks/months, or at least if she returns. For now, the story is moving forward with Jason, Ray, and a number of other key characters. She certainly won’t be forgotten, as her exit seems to be an impetus for what Jason decided to do when it comes to his own status.

Do you miss Mandy already on SEAL Team season 4?

