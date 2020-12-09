Batwoman season 2 promo: Alice comments on Ryan Wilder







As we await the January 17 premiere of Batwoman season 2, why not go ahead and check out the latest teaser? After all, we finally have something that we’ve been long looking forward to seeing — a character react to Javicia Leslie’s new character as Ryan Wilder.

In the video below, you can see Alice (Rachel Skarsten) comment on Ryan in a way that we haven’t seen before. In particular, she makes note that the “new girl” is going to be a “handful” — and that’s easy to believe. She’s Batwoman! Odds are, you are not getting into this particular line of work unless you know how to physically handle yourself.

The dynamic between Alice and Ryan is one of the things we’re the most excited for on this upcoming season, largely due to the fact that Alice had such an important history with Kate Kane and there were so many painful twists within their relationship. How can you establish something close to that with Ryan and Alice? It’s not going to be easy, but it could very well pay off over time.

Of course, Alice is just scratching the surface of the cast of Batwoman, and seeing how Ryan relates and interacts with all of these people is going to be one of the more interesting things about this upcoming season. We’re very much interested in seeing how all of this plays out, especially since each relationship should feel different than what we’ve seen before.

Be prepared to see a lot of craziness through these upcoming episodes — we’ve got a new hero, and because of that the world of Gotham won’t feel anywhere close to the same. We want our head to spin a little bit, and hopefully more video footage will be available before too long.

