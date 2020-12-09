Magnum PI season 3 episode 2 video: See Higgins out on a date







Magnum PI season 3 episode 2 is set to arrive on CBS Friday night — so what is coming up for Higgins? There’s a chance that sparks could fly for her and her new love interest Dr. Ethan … but there is also no guarantee.

The sneak peek below from this episode does at least remind us of one thing: Higgins is not altogether experienced in this world. She hasn’t dated in a long time and as proficient and experienced as she is, she has social awkwardness just like all of us while out to dinner with someone for the first time. The date seems to be going well, though she recognizes that a certain line may be taken as innuendo even if it wasn’t intended that way.

The biggest challenge with this subplot feels rather simple: It’s hard to be invested in this relationship given that we only just met Ethan. Also, we’re more invested in Higgins around Magnum, though there is no guarantee that their bond will ever turn romantic. The character does deserve to be happy, though, so we’ll see where things go.

We imagine that the biggest challenge for these characters on a date, meanwhile, is getting through the rest of their dinner together without interruption. Knowing how frenetic much of Higgins’ life has been since the start of the show, we almost expect Magnum to burst into the scene at any given moment to talk about a case. That’s without even mentioning anyone else who is a part of the crew.

Ultimately, we don’t imagine that the Ethan storyline is wrapping up anytime soon, so we better brace ourselves for whatever it brings … alongside of course all of the other action and chaos you tend to get from this show on a weekly basis.

