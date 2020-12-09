Station 19 season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Meet Travis’ father!







When Station 19 season 4 episode 4 arrives on ABC tomorrow night, you’re going to have a chance to meet some family. In particular, think in terms of Travis Mongtomery’s father.

According to a new report from Deadline, Robert Curtis Brown of The Handmaid’s Tale and Switched at Birth is going to recur throughout the season, starting tomorrow, as Paul Montgomery. This is a storyline that should prove fascinating, given that the character is described as a “buttoned-up, religious father who’s hiding a part of himself from his family.” What this means for this story remains to be seen, but we’ve learned already that a lot of the family members on this show are complicated. Some hold secrets, and others don’t have a history of treating their kids altogether well.

Entering this episode, we know that we’re setting up for a new Station 19 dynamic in general. Just think about it like this — Sullivan was just reinstated as a firefighter, but he’s gone from being the boss to being the bottom link on the food chain. There is going to be a lot of inevitable tension that goes along with that, and we’ll just have to wait and see what some of that looks like over time. Meanwhile, we’re curious what his relationship with Andy will look like given that the two are supposed to be at a distance from each other for the sake of his sobriety.

There are two more episodes two come of Station 19 until the show goes on hiatus — and it’s poised to be a long one. Let’s just hope that the you are the patient type as you sit around and wait for the second batch of episodes in the late winter/spring.

