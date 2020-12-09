NCIS season 18 ratings hit low point with episode 3; what’s going on?







The ratings are in for Tuesday night’s television lineup, and on the surface it isn’t the best of news for NCIS season 18.

Want to get a sense of what we’re talking about here? This episode, entitled “Blood and Treasure,” ended up generating a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just under 8.3 million viewers. Even if the show adjusts up in the final ratings, it could still struggle to get to 9 million viewers. These are some of the ratings that we’ve ever seen for the longtime TV staple.

So what gives here? We don’t think it has to do all that much with the quality of the show. Sure, NCIS doesn’t have a big-name guest like Cote de Pablo at the moment, but they’ve generated great ratings in the past without it. Some of this is just natural viewer fatigue and people figuring out new habits after the long pandemic hiatus. More and more people are also recording shows on their DVRs.

Before anyone sounds the alarm, know this — NCIS was airing last night against a super-rare Tuesday NFL game, which is probably the reason for the lower number. Sure, watching a terrible Dallas Cowboys team shouldn’t be a lot of fun for anyone, but they still generate great ratings. Same goes for the Baltimore Ravens, but they’re at least pretty good.

Rest assured, the numbers for NCIS will get better — it’s never going to be the same monster show it once was, but we don’t think that anyone at CBS is seriously expecting for it to be.

What do you make of the latest NCIS season 18 ratings on CBS?

