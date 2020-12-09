Men in Kilts video: See Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, and a yule log!







What’s better than a yule log video this time of year? These are holiday traditions for a lot of people this time of year, and we are pleased to be presenting one this time around featuring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

This yule log, which you can see below, is in promotion of the Outlander stars’ new series Men in Kilts, which is coming to Starz at some point in early 2021. The two spend some time together in front of a warm fire, and you see little cameos from them through the video. There’s some cheeky fun stuff in here, whether it be frequent inclusions of the two’s book Clanlands, a sighting of Heughan’s Sassenach Spirits whisky, and at one point Graham falling asleep. (To be fair, we may do the same thing in a big, comfortable chair like that.)

If you love Sam and Graham, this is probably going to be up your alley. We should also note that this yule log is also going to air on Starz proper at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time on Christmas Day, leading into an Outlander season 5 marathon that is going to be kicking off at 10:15. This can be a way to spend the holiday with a lot of your favorite characters — and be reminded that a season 6 of that show is coming out eventually. It’s mostly a matter of when it’s going to be able to film, and we’ll figure out the premiere date from there.

Meanwhile, we’re hoping for an opportunity to see more of Men in Kilts beyond the first season, but that’s something we’ll take a wait-and-see approach on since we don’t know how it will perform yet. We just assume that it’d be enormous popular, at least with the Outlander faithful.

