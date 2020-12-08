Outlander season 5 scores BAFTA Scotland Audience Award!







There is some great news coming down from the world of Outlander today, and it’s all thanks to the fans who voted feverishly!

Today, it was announced (see the official tweet below) that Outlander received the BAFTA Scotland Audience Award in partnership with Screen Scotland. It’s a great honor for the series to be recognized as the very best, and the most people among viewers.

It goes without saying, but Outlander has a devoted fan following — one of the most passionate in all TV. In safer times there was a fantastic convention circuit, in addition to fan meet-ups and specific fandoms based on location. There’s still a lot going on virtually, and that’s without even mentioning some of the voting campaigns.

The victory at the BAFTA Scotland Awards should be another spring in the step for all of the cast and crew, who are currently in the process of waiting to return to work early next year. All signs tentatively point towards the series kicking off filming in January, and hopefully that will remain the case. Safety will be paramount and if production starts then, maybe we can get episodes close to the end of next year … but we’ll take a wait-and-see approach on that. At least Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and the rest of the cast have been great at keeping in touch with all of us during the break.

Here’s to some more awards coming Outlander’s way before too long — we’d be thrilled to see the show get some Golden Globes love next year!

Congratulations to everyone involved in making our beloved #Outlander AND to the fans who made this happen! Sláinte! https://t.co/CeWKIBQ1JH — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 8, 2020

