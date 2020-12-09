True Blood reboot in development at HBO; Riverdale EP on board







Is a new True Blood going to happen at HBO? It’s a little too early to tell, but there are apparently discussions already.

According to a new report from TVLine, the premium-cable network is in discussions about bringing back the vampire drama, though this time around it would be co-written by Riverdale boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. He is attached as an EP alongside co-writer Jami O’Brien, best known from NOS4A2 and also Hell on Wheels. They’re both accomplished, talented writers, and could bring a new vision to the property.

Meanwhile, original series creator Alan Ball is involved behind the scenes as an executive producer. Everything is lined up for this show to work, but here’s the question — does the world need more True Blood? The show premiered at a time when vampires were all the rage, and you had Twilight and The Vampire Diaries also in the public consciousness. It’s a little bit different now, and we’re not sure what stories there are still to tell.

The original True Blood featured a cast led by Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, and Alexander Skarsgard, and it remains as one of HBO’s most-popular shows of all time. It may be behind The Sopranos and Game of Thrones, but we can’t be shocked that they would want to revisit it. It remains to be if any original cast members would return or if the show for-sure even happens — right now, this is all in the development stage and the network isn’t even officially commenting on it just yet. Time will tell, but we’ll for sure keep you posted the more that we hear.

HBO does have a pretty solid slate of programming right now — we expect Lovecraft Country to return, more Westworld is on the way, and there is the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon that will also be coming up.

What do you think about the idea of a True Blood reboot?

Is this something that you want to see happen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

