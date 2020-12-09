The Bachelorette episode 10 spoilers: Will Tayshia let Bennett back?







At the end of tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams found herself surprised once more. Why this time? Think in terms of Bennett coming back into the equation!

Much of the episode telegraphed this, including Tayshia hinting that she may have regrets over sending him home and there were still some feelings that were there. Bennett doesn’t seem like a bad guy, but struggles to communicate how he’s feeling or how the world him sees him.

Bennett made a bold move in sticking around — he told Tayshia that he loved her, and he’d do whatever he could in order to win her back. We do think that she’s taking everything in that he said, and we think he is purely genuine. He’s fighting for her and she claims that she wants that … but will she actually keep him? She’s going to think about it overnight and she has a lot to think about.

We’d be surprised honestly if Bennett is going to come back, mostly because of the fact that Tayshia has already moved forward with some of the other guys. The preview does show Bennett interacting with some of the other guys, but also Tayshia getting super-emotional while wearing the same outfit she was wearing when Bennett turned back up.

Our prediction? She wants to get there with Bennett, but in the end, she may just not be on that level.

